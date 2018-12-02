MML Investors Services LLC Has $629,000 Stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (IWC)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWC. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,022,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,257,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 29,478 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,261,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 16,621 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWC opened at $94.18 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.92 and a one year high of $110.15.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

