MML Investors Services LLC Has $674,000 Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (BDJ)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) by 82.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,148 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDJ. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr during the third quarter worth about $124,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr during the second quarter worth about $182,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 112.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr during the second quarter worth about $191,000.

Shares of BDJ stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $9.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

