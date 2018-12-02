MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (FEZ)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FEZ. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 28.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 39.2% in the third quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 35,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $35.08 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $34.16 and a 12-month high of $44.23.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/mml-investors-services-llc-raises-stake-in-spdr-euro-stoxx-50-etf-fez.html.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.