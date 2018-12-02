Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) Shares Sold by Axiom International Investors LLC DE

Axiom International Investors LLC DE reduced its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,480 shares during the quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPWR. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Raymond James downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

MPWR opened at $132.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.39, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.49. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.99 and a 1 year high of $152.21.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $159.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 16.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 25,332 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.36, for a total value of $3,808,919.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,090,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,897,963.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,088 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $124,695.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,302,060.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,425 shares of company stock valued at $15,078,611 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

