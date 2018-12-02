Morgan Stanley Raises TELUS (T) Price Target to C$53.00

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report report published on Thursday.

T has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$52.00.

Shares of TSE:T opened at C$47.69 on Thursday. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$43.88 and a 52 week high of C$49.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 10th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.47%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and security and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; business process outsourcing; and security solutions.

