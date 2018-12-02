M&T Bank Co. (MTB) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,459 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.07% of M&T Bank worth $17,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 8,330.0% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank stock opened at $169.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $154.33 and a 1-year high of $197.37. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.86.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.18. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 42.78%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $153,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,771.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total transaction of $4,531,569.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,873 shares of company stock valued at $4,972,269. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.36.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

