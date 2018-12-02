Mullen Group Ltd (MTL) Receives C$16.81 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.81.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTL. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$16.25 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, August 17th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Mullen Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$14.85 to C$15.60 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Shares of MTL stock opened at C$12.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.94. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$12.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is 120.39%.

In other news, Director David Edward Mullen sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$1,980,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,886 shares of company stock worth $27,200.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment offers long haul and local transportation services to customers in various industries. The Oilfield Services segment provides specialized transportation, fluid hauling, waste disposal, warehousing, drilling, well-servicing, and dewatering services to the oil and natural gas industry in western Canada, which includes the exploration and development companies, as well as production and natural gas transmission companies.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.