Munchener Ruckvers (MEURV) Given a €205.00 Price Target at equinet

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been assigned a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective by research analysts at equinet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MEURV. Baader Bank set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Commerzbank set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €218.00 ($253.49) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Cfra set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €206.22 ($239.79).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52-week low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a 52-week high of €200.00 ($232.56).

