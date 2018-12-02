Murray Boyte Buys 115,969 Shares of Eureka Group Holdings Ltd (EGH) Stock

Eureka Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:EGH) insider Murray Boyte bought 115,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$34,558.76 ($24,509.76).

EGH remained flat at $A$0.30 ($0.21) during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,708 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.27, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

About Eureka Group

Eureka Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages senior independent living communities in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Rental Villages and Property Management. It provides specialist property asset management services through property ownership and caretaking, as well as infrastructure management; accommodation and tailored services to aged residents with discretionary and non-discretionary spend characteristics; and property maintenance, catering, and other services.

