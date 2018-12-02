National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

FIZZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on National Beverage from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. BidaskClub cut National Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price target on National Beverage from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in National Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Aviance Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in National Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in National Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in National Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. 24.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIZZ traded up $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.27. The stock had a trading volume of 230,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,505. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.17. National Beverage has a one year low of $83.51 and a one year high of $127.32.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The business had revenue of $292.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.40 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 15.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Beverage will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $2.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This is a boost from National Beverage’s previous special dividend of $1.50.

About National Beverage

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

