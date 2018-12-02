National Health Investors Inc (NHI) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 543,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,553 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $41,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total transaction of $94,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,379.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $83.00 price target on National Health Investors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.22.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $77.98 on Friday. National Health Investors Inc has a one year low of $62.71 and a one year high of $81.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 14.53 and a quick ratio of 14.53.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.42). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 53.15%. The business had revenue of $74.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

