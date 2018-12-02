Nauman (Nick) Toor Purchases 29,500 Shares of Amerigo Resources LTD (ARG) Stock

Amerigo Resources LTD (TSE:ARG) insider Nauman (Nick) Toor bought 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,140.00.

Nauman (Nick) Toor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 28th, Nauman (Nick) Toor bought 33,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,020.00.

On Friday, November 16th, Nauman (Nick) Toor bought 71,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,740.00.

On Monday, November 19th, Nauman (Nick) Toor bought 10,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,300.00.

On Monday, October 29th, Nauman (Nick) Toor bought 20,500 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,245.00.

On Friday, October 19th, Nauman (Nick) Toor bought 100,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 23rd, Nauman (Nick) Toor acquired 100,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$93,000.00.

On Thursday, October 11th, Nauman (Nick) Toor acquired 12,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,480.00.

On Friday, September 28th, Nauman (Nick) Toor acquired 30,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 19th, Nauman (Nick) Toor acquired 55,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,900.00.

On Friday, September 7th, Nauman (Nick) Toor acquired 6,500 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,745.00.

TSE:ARG opened at C$0.93 on Friday. Amerigo Resources LTD has a 52 week low of C$0.67 and a 52 week high of C$1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002. Amerigo Resources Ltd.

