Navellier & Associates Inc Grows Holdings in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,457 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth $120,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $647,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.66, for a total transaction of $5,816,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,554,471.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,845 shares of company stock valued at $47,015,677 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. New Street Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $178.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $877.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.24 and a twelve month high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $62.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 48.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

