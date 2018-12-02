Navistar International Corp (NAV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.68 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Navistar International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.10. Navistar International reported earnings per share of $1.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Navistar International.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Navistar International had a net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NAV. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Navistar International in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Navistar International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Navistar International in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research raised shares of Navistar International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE NAV traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.04. 338,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,402. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.35. Navistar International has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $47.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAV. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Navistar International by 132.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 32,926 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its position in Navistar International by 64.6% during the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 219,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 86,263 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in Navistar International during the second quarter valued at about $611,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Navistar International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,562,000 after acquiring an additional 15,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Navistar International in the second quarter worth about $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services. It manufactures and distributes Class 4 through 8 trucks and buses in the common carrier, private carrier, government, leasing, construction, energy/petroleum, military vehicle, and student and commercial transportation markets under the International and IC brands; and designs, engineers, and produces sheet metal components, including truck cabs and engines.

