NCI Building Systems Inc (NCS) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in NCI Building Systems Inc (NYSE:NCS) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 894,098 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 131,282 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in NCI Building Systems were worth $13,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NCI Building Systems in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NCI Building Systems by 1,096.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,341 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in shares of NCI Building Systems in the second quarter valued at about $351,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NCI Building Systems in the third quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NCI Building Systems in the third quarter valued at about $469,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCS stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.58. NCI Building Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $23.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.51.

NCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of NCI Building Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of NCI Building Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NCI Building Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

NCI Building Systems Company Profile

NCI Building Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets metal products for the nonresidential construction industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Engineered Building Systems, Metal Components, and Metal Coil Coating. The Engineered Building Systems segment offers engineered structural members and panels; and self-storage building systems under the Metallic, Mid-West Steel, A & S, All American, Mesco, Star, Ceco, Robertson, Garco, Heritage, and SteelBuilding.com brands to builders, general contractors, developers, and end users directly, as well as through private label companies.

