Neos Therapeutics Inc (NEOS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,569,321 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the October 31st total of 1,905,284 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 880,894 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Neos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Neos Therapeutics from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Neos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In related news, Director Alan L. Heller purchased 43,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEOS. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 136.2% in the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 831,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 479,555 shares during the last quarter. Nexthera Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Neos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,369,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 13.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,091,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,070,000 after purchasing an additional 255,037 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 8.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,493,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,092,000 after purchasing an additional 193,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEOS opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.44. Neos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $11.69.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. Neos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 133.46% and a negative return on equity of 586.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Neos Therapeutics will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neos Therapeutics Company Profile

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its product candidates are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

