Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC)’s share price shot up 8.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.88. 1,231,661 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 731,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Several brokerages have commented on NVCN. ValuEngine upgraded Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st.

Get Neovasc alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Neovasc in the third quarter worth $1,917,000. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Neovasc by 350.7% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 19,120,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 14,878,428 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Neovasc by 2,416.2% in the second quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 46,032,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 44,203,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Neovasc by 837.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,754,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 48,020,900 shares during the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Neovasc (NVCN) Shares Up 8.6%” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/neovasc-nvcn-shares-up-8-6.html.

Neovasc Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVCN)

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.