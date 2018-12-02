Neutral Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Technicolor (TCLRY) Stock Price

Media headlines about Technicolor (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) have been trending neutral on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Technicolor earned a news sentiment score of 0.46 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Technicolor stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. Technicolor has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $4.10.

Technicolor Company Profile

Technicolor SA provides various communication and video technologies, finished products, systems, equipment, and services for businesses and professionals in the entertainment and media industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Entertainment Services, and Connected Home. The Entertainment Services segment provides production services, such as digital video and sound postproduction services; visual effects and animation services for feature films, TV series, advertising, and video games; computer generated imagery animation services; on-set, color correction, VFX integration, and sound services; and replicates, packages, and distributes video, game and music DVD, Blu-ray, and CD discs, as well as offers turnkey integrated supply-chain solutions.

