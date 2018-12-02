Nextdecade (NEXT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “NextDecade Corporation is a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects primarily in the global integrated natural gas industry. It principally focuses on a land-based project on the U.S. Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. NextDecade Corporation is based in The Woodlands, United States. “

NEXT has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America cut shares of Nextdecade from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Cowen cut shares of Nextdecade from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Nextdecade in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Nextdecade in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $8.00 target price on shares of Nextdecade and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.90.

Shares of NASDAQ NEXT opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. Nextdecade has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $10.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Nextdecade by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,381,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 142,463 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nextdecade by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Nextdecade during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,531,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Nextdecade during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Nextdecade by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 109,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Nextdecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 4.5 Bcf/d Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

