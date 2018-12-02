Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL) Receives $41.36 Average PT from Analysts

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.43.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NBL. Cowen began coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

In other Noble Energy news, major shareholder Nbl Midstream, Llc sold 14,137,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $250,935,264.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 748,383 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $22,676,000 after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 200,516 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 37,964 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noble Energy stock opened at $23.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 76.58, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08. Noble Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $37.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Noble Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 4.82%. Noble Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts expect that Noble Energy will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.94%.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.