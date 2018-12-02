Noir Price Reaches $0.0251 on Exchanges (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. During the last week, Noir has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. Noir has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $100.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for $0.0251 or 0.00000604 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008867 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003901 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.25 or 0.02412442 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00127308 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00193343 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $395.55 or 0.09517619 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir’s total supply is 18,779,484 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org.

Noir Coin Trading

Noir can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

