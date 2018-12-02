Nomad Foods Ltd (NOMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $674.68 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) will announce $674.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $682.97 million and the lowest is $662.23 million. Nomad Foods posted sales of $598.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full-year sales of $2.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nomad Foods.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NOMD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Friday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE NOMD traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.22. 627,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,372. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 214.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 24,603 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Concourse Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth about $3,318,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,557,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,271,000 after acquiring an additional 127,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 11.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,007,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,094,000 after acquiring an additional 527,364 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures and distributes frozen foods in Western Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers. It also provides meals products that include ready to cook noodles, pasta, lasagne, pancakes, and other ready-made meals; and other products, such as soups, pizzas, and bakery goods.

Featured Article: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nomad Foods (NOMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.