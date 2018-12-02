Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Holdings Trimmed by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,517 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 336.4% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 768 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $130,000. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NSC. Bank of America raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.11.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 801 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total transaction of $138,212.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,005.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $170.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a twelve month low of $127.79 and a twelve month high of $186.91.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 52.82%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.41%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

