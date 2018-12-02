Northern Trust Co. (NTRS) Position Lifted by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 20,537 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,522,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $259,509,000 after buying an additional 911,176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,842,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,413,762,000 after purchasing an additional 378,260 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $245,751,000 after purchasing an additional 230,226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 911,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,762,000 after purchasing an additional 205,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $20,728,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $99.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $87.98 and a 12-month high of $115.61.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 45.55%.

NTRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.94.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

