Northern Trust Corp Increases Holdings in Lifetime Brands Inc (LCUT)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,996 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.72% of Lifetime Brands worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,165,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 850,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after acquiring an additional 111,957 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 204,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 27,050 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,071,000. 46.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LCUT stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. Lifetime Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $247.90 million, a PE ratio of 132.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.36). Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $209.45 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

In other Lifetime Brands news, major shareholder Centre Partners V, L.P. acquired 5,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.23 per share, with a total value of $53,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 24,473 shares of company stock valued at $257,842. Insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Wholesale, International, and Retail Direct. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantry ware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as novelty kitchen tools, tableware accessories, party goods, personal accessories, and other products; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

