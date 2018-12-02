Northern Trust Corp Purchases 29,407 Shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 229.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,407 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 106.6% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter.

MOAT stock opened at $46.11 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $40.12 and a twelve month high of $47.35.

