Northern Trust Corp Purchases 43,357 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (GFI)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 497,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,357 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Gold Fields worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GFI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 1st quarter worth $1,131,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 324,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 26,215 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 139,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 35,018 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 548,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 178,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 944,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GFI opened at $2.93 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $4.54.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GFI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Scotiabank set a $4.00 price target on shares of Gold Fields and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.02.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited produces gold and holds gold reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company engages in underground and surface gold and surface copper mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It holds interests in seven operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

