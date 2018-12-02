Northrim BanCorp (NRIM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

NRIM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine lowered Northrim BanCorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIM opened at $36.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $251.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Northrim BanCorp has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $45.40.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $24.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.10 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 16.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director Karl L. Hanneman acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $185,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 267.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrim BanCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Northrim BanCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professionals in Alaska. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

