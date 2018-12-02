Novelion Therapeutics Inc (NVLN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Novelion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVLN) (TSE:QLT) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Novelion Therapeutics’ rating score has declined by 50% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Zacks has also given Novelion Therapeutics an industry rank of 73 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVLN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novelion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novelion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Bloom Burton lowered shares of Novelion Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Novelion Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVLN. Healthcare Value Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Novelion Therapeutics by 31.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 1,313,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 313,387 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novelion Therapeutics by 838.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 330,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 295,423 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP grew its stake in shares of Novelion Therapeutics by 128.1% in the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 444,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 249,405 shares during the period. Context Partners Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Novelion Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Novelion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novelion Therapeutics stock opened at $0.97 on Thursday. Novelion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $5.87.

Novelion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVLN) (TSE:QLT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.20 million. Novelion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 240.54% and a negative net margin of 88.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Novelion Therapeutics will post -5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novelion Therapeutics

Novelion Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company's commercial products include lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA brands; and metreleptin, a recombinant analogue of human leptin, which is indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy under the MYALEPT brand.

