Media coverage about Novo Resources (CVE:NVO) has been trending very positive on Sunday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Novo Resources earned a news sentiment score of 3.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Novo Resources stock opened at C$2.02 on Friday. Novo Resources has a 12-month low of C$1.89 and a 12-month high of C$6.42.

Get Novo Resources alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/novo-resources-nvo-receiving-very-positive-news-coverage-report-shows.html.

Novo Resources Company Profile

Novo Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, evaluates, acquires, and explores for gold properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company holds 100% interests in the Beatons Creek Paleoplacer gold project comprising 20 mining leases, exploration tenements, and tenement applications covering approximately 560 square kilometers; and the Karratha gold project covering approximately 6,021 square kilometers of mineral rights in the Karratha region.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.