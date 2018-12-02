NPER (NPER) Trading Up 0.7% This Week

NPER (CURRENCY:NPER) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. NPER has a total market cap of $923,979.00 and approximately $37,290.00 worth of NPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NPER has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One NPER token can currently be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000445 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, DDEX, DEx.top and Coinrail.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00019947 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00038912 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00010384 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00006812 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ION (ION) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006142 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002502 BTC.

NPER Profile

NPER uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. NPER’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,927,451 tokens. NPER’s official message board is medium.com/@NPERproject. NPER’s official Twitter account is @NPERproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. NPER’s official website is nper.io/En.

NPER Token Trading

NPER can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DEx.top, DDEX and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

