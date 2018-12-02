Nuance Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Nuance Investments LLC lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,227 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 182,018 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 2,098 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.90.

In related news, Chairman Miles D. White sold 142,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $10,298,371.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,459,185 shares in the company, valued at $250,272,034.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharon J. Bracken sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $127,042.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,273 shares of company stock valued at $19,410,942 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ABT opened at $74.05 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $54.32 and a 1-year high of $74.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 16.05%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.80%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Nuance Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/nuance-investments-llc-reduces-holdings-in-abbott-laboratories-abt.html.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.