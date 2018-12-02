Nutanix Inc (NTNX) Receives $60.89 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.89.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nutanix from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st.

In related news, Director John Mcadam sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $771,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,986.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Sangster sold 7,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $441,317.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,916 shares in the company, valued at $441,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,120 shares of company stock worth $2,311,629. Company insiders own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Nutanix by 2,191.0% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,095,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,488 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Nutanix by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,727,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $914,213,000 after purchasing an additional 900,523 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Nutanix by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,828,000 after purchasing an additional 657,294 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Nutanix by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,222,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,955,000 after purchasing an additional 588,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nutanix by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 809,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,578,000 after purchasing an additional 551,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,766,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 0.65. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $64.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 27th. The technology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $313.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.21 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 27.65% and a negative return on equity of 94.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nutanix will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

