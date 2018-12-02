Nutanix (NTNX) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Nutanix to $48.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Nutanix to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.65.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $44.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 0.65. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $64.87.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 27th. The technology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.24). Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 94.01% and a negative net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $313.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Mcadam sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $771,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,986.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Sangster sold 7,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $441,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,916 shares in the company, valued at $441,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,120 shares of company stock worth $2,311,629 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Nutanix by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Nutanix by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nutanix by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

