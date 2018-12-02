NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,369 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $6,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 4.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 2.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 45.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 14.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,384 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 2.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NUVA opened at $63.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.78. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.62 and a 12 month high of $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.45.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.06). NuVasive had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $271.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Link sold 4,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $304,193.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,671 shares of company stock worth $538,741. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NUVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. BidaskClub cut NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on NuVasive to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on NuVasive from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.82.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

