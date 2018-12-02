Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (JSD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.16

Shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.16 and last traded at $15.21, with a volume of 165617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. This is an increase from Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,205 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,198 shares during the period. Doliver Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,781 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,322 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 154,510 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001 shares during the period.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund Company Profile (NYSE:JSD)

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

