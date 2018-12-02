NVIDIA (NVDA) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NVDA. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. UBS Group raised shares of NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $243.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.76.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA traded up $6.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.43. The company had a trading volume of 18,191,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,582,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.01. NVIDIA has a one year low of $133.31 and a one year high of $292.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 51.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 90,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.35, for a total value of $26,281,949.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,240,689.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 11,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.31, for a total transaction of $3,082,804.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,222,431.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,707 shares of company stock worth $32,347,973. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 29,872 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 31,020 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 8,302.4% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 311,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $73,789,000 after purchasing an additional 307,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.