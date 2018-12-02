Oasis Petroleum (OAS) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OAS. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Thursday. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. KLR Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Oasis Petroleum currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of OAS stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 357.00, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Oasis Petroleum has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $14.57.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The energy producer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $546.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.65 million. Oasis Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Taylor L. Reid sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,216,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,781,271.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAS. Pine Brook Road Advisors LP bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $111,635,000. GMT Capital Corp increased its position in Oasis Petroleum by 43.1% during the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 15,467,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $200,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655,700 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oasis Petroleum by 744.5% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 3,903,089 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $50,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440,937 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $37,459,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $15,503,000.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin, and Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 502,660 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 312.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

