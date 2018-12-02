Occidental Petroleum Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.78 (OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th.

Occidental Petroleum has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Occidental Petroleum has a payout ratio of 62.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Occidental Petroleum to earn $5.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.0%.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of OXY opened at $70.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.96, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.80. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $62.47 and a 1 year high of $87.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

WARNING: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/occidental-petroleum-co-plans-quarterly-dividend-of-0-78-oxy.html.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.