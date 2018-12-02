Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (OZM) Shares Down 5.6%

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (NYSE:OZM) traded down 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.02. 645,177 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 555,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Citigroup set a $3.00 target price on shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Get Och-Ziff Capital Management Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $501.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.97 million. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 780.34%. Analysts predict that Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

In other Och-Ziff Capital Management Group news, insider David Michael Levine sold 26,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $43,468.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,186 shares in the company, valued at $43,468.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 62.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OZM. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $579,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 105.4% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 478,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 245,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd grew its position in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 76.0% during the second quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 3,617,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (OZM) Shares Down 5.6%” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/och-ziff-capital-management-group-ozm-shares-down-5-6.html.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Company Profile (NYSE:OZM)

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

See Also: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Och-Ziff Capital Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.