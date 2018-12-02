Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (OZM) Shares Down 5.6%

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (NYSE:OZM) traded down 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.02. 645,177 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 555,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Citigroup set a $3.00 target price on shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.
The company has a market cap of $501.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.
Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.97 million. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 780.34%. Analysts predict that Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.
In other Och-Ziff Capital Management Group news, insider David Michael Levine sold 26,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $43,468.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,186 shares in the company, valued at $43,468.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 62.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OZM. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $579,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 105.4% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 478,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 245,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd grew its position in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 76.0% during the second quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 3,617,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.70% of the company’s stock.
Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Company Profile (NYSE:OZM)
Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.
