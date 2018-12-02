Olivier Puech Sells 10,747 Shares of American Tower Corp (AMT) Stock

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,747 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.87, for a total transaction of $1,739,616.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,295.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Olivier Puech also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 19th, Olivier Puech sold 10,747 shares of American Tower stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $1,771,750.42.

Shares of AMT opened at $164.49 on Friday. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $130.37 and a 1-year high of $167.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. American Tower had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Citigroup cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Bank of America set a $172.00 price objective on shares of American Tower and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 354.4% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 75.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at $157,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 170,000 communications sites.

