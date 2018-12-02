Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $34.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $37.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.13. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $24.90 and a one year high of $37.97.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.40 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 7.32%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Michael Ritz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $71,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,698. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $390,500. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2,344.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 881,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,329,000 after purchasing an additional 845,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,689,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,373,000 after purchasing an additional 736,393 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,472,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,410,000 after purchasing an additional 600,867 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth $18,889,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 378.2% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 726,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,507,000 after purchasing an additional 574,225 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

