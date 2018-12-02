Ondori Market Capitalization Achieves $2.22 Million (RSTR)

Ondori (CURRENCY:RSTR) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. In the last week, Ondori has traded up 55.6% against the dollar. One Ondori coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, CoinExchange and DragonEX. Ondori has a total market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $210.00 worth of Ondori was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00006969 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000030 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Blocknode (BND) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BitF (BITF) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Mero (MERO) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Ondori

Ondori is a coin. Ondori’s total supply is 43,636,846,232 coins and its circulating supply is 36,594,038,928 coins. Ondori’s official Twitter account is @ondoricoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ondori’s official website is rstr.io. The Reddit community for Ondori is /r/ondoricoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ondori

Ondori can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, CoinExchange and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ondori directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ondori should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ondori using one of the exchanges listed above.

