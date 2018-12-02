Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases Shares of 15,927 Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 7.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 240,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 16,112 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $145,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $206,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $1,193,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $1,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GHL opened at $23.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $33.45. The firm has a market cap of $482.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -71.43%.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 220,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $4,986,328.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.26 per share, for a total transaction of $988,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 483,934 shares of company stock worth $10,985,994. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GHL shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment bank for corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company provides financial advisory services primarily related to mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, financings, and capital raisings.

