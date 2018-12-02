Oracle Co. (ORCL) Holdings Reduced by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,723 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Cpwm LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,926 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 193,457 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,856 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Nomura set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 131,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $6,707,277.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,691.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $177,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,814.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,946 shares of company stock valued at $7,257,365. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $48.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $53.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, September 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/oracle-co-orcl-holdings-reduced-by-goelzer-investment-management-inc.html.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.