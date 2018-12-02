Oracle Co. (ORCL) Stake Decreased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 583,177 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 106,834 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $30,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total transaction of $185,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,227.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 131,696 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $6,707,277.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,691.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,946 shares of company stock valued at $7,257,365 in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $48.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $198.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, September 17th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Oracle from $62.50 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Oracle from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

