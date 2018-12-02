OracleChain (OCT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $9,181.00

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. In the last seven days, OracleChain has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. OracleChain has a market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $9,181.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OracleChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0647 or 0.00001551 BTC on exchanges including OTCBTC, BigONE and OpenLedger DEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008891 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024047 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.57 or 0.02422398 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00128912 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00195513 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $394.91 or 0.09512084 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About OracleChain

OracleChain’s genesis date was June 10th, 2018. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 tokens. The official website for OracleChain is oraclechain.io. OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain.

Buying and Selling OracleChain

OracleChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, OTCBTC and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OracleChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OracleChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

