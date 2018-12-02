Orthopediatrics (KIDS) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also commented on KIDS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthopediatrics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.33.

KIDS stock opened at $31.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $405.99 million and a P/E ratio of -5.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Orthopediatrics has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $39.81.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 55.97% and a negative return on equity of 65.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. Research analysts predict that Orthopediatrics will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 9,525 shares of Orthopediatrics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $321,278.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Unger sold 1,000 shares of Orthopediatrics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $33,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orthopediatrics by 6.8% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 124,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Orthopediatrics by 4.5% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 104,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Orthopediatrics by 73.1% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

About Orthopediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, spica tables, response spine systems, and pediguards; bandloc, a sub-laminar banding system; and sports medicine and other products, such as anterior cruciate ligament and medial patellofemoral ligament systems.

