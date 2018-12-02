Ourcoin Price Tops $0.0034 (OUR)

Ourcoin (CURRENCY:OUR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One Ourcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Escodex. Ourcoin has a total market cap of $2,095.00 and $147.00 worth of Ourcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ourcoin has traded down 63.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008836 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023906 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.01 or 0.02393721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00126309 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00191722 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.51 or 0.09538277 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ourcoin Coin Profile

Ourcoin’s total supply is 931,510 coins and its circulating supply is 617,697 coins. The official website for Ourcoin is ourplatform.io. Ourcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ourcoin1.

Buying and Selling Ourcoin

Ourcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ourcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ourcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ourcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

