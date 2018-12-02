Owens-Illinois Inc (OI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Owens-Illinois’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.64. Owens-Illinois reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens-Illinois will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Owens-Illinois.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Owens-Illinois had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Owens-Illinois from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Owens-Illinois from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Owens-Illinois from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.49.

Owens-Illinois stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.39. The company had a trading volume of 882,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,545. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. Owens-Illinois has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Owens-Illinois by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,150,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,487,000 after buying an additional 333,917 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Owens-Illinois by 2.0% during the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,092,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,487,000 after buying an additional 118,383 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Owens-Illinois by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,414,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,741,000 after buying an additional 44,182 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,997,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,012,000 after purchasing an additional 86,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,287,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,774,000 after purchasing an additional 328,778 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

